Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

