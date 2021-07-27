Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,741 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

