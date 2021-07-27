Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

