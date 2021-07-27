Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $141,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,758.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

