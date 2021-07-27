Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

