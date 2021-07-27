Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,135 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned about 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $128,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.