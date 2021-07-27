Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%.

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

