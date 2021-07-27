Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,732 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

