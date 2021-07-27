Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SHBI opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.