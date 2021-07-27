Northern Trust Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,129 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $162.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

