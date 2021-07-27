Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

