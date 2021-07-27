NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

NORMA Group stock opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.99. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

