NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

NORMA Group stock opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 95.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.99. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 52 week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

