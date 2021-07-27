Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.64

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.