NiSource Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NI stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

