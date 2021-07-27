NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.22. 130,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $257.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.