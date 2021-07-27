NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

