NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.68. 273,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.