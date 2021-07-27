NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7,139.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $163.79. 251,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

