NFT Index Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,298.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $884.36 or 0.02326020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $30,298.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

