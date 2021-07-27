NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

