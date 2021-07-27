NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $74.03 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

