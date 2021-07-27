NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NXRT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.46 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
