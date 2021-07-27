NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NXRT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.46 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

