Newscrypto Price Tops $0.58 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,220 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,572 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

