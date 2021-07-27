Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$104.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$75.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.95. The company has a market cap of C$60.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

