New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

