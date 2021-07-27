Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $127.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.