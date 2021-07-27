Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $127.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

