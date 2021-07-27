NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $122.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.01.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

