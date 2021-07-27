Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $516.49 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

