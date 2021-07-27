Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €68.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.15 ($79.00).

Shares of NEM stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €72.26 ($85.01). 93,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €72.14 ($84.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.54.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

