Needham & Company LLC Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $125.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $392,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,250 shares of company stock worth $8,162,717 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.