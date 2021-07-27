Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.26. Navigator shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.