Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a $5.21 price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

