National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. National Vision posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

