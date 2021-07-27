National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.59.

MEG opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

