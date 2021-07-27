National Bank Financial Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$178.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$174.00 to C$178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$110.69 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.56. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

