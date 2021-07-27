Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $25,806,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 44.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

