Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

