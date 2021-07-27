Murray Steele Acquires 3,964 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele bought 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.89. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £194.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.25.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.