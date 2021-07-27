Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$8.84 and a one year high of C$13.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

