MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

NYSE MP opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $6,144,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

