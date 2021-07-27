Morgan Stanley Sells 251,645 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,645 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $117,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

