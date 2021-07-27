Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of United Airlines worth $136,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

