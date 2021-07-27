Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.