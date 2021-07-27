Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $125,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

