Morgan Stanley Has $121.56 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Tyson Foods worth $121,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

