Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.04% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $127,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

