MONK Trading Up 38% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $899,952.45 and $1,163.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007914 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001429 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,915,879 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.