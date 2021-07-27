Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 98,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,868,897 shares.The stock last traded at $11.61 and had previously closed at $11.82.

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Momo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Momo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

