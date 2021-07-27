Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2021 guidance at 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance at $13.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.